MARCIE BOIE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Marcie Boie for the Sunshine Award. Marcie has been our janitor at Gilman School for many years.  During this Covid year, she was asked to be our sanitation specialist.  She starts work at 4:30 am, getting the rooms ready for the upcoming day.   We have been holding school 5 days a week since school started last September and a lot of credit for that goes to Marcie!  Thank you so much for all your hard work!! From all of your friends at Gilman School

Jordan Drew

