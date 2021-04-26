New UWEC precollege summer camp offerings in the arts

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Located at Haas Fine Arts Center, several music and theatre professors have created four separate week-long immersive learning camps.

The summer sessions include music and theatre arts area in theatre, classical singing, and two choir camps.

Diana Cataldi is a lecturer in music at the university and played a role in these new offerings.

She says they want to foster more love of the arts in younger generations through these programs.

“All of these will culminate in performances, so it’s a chance for kids to come check out the facility check out the campus, work with the professors and we have been trained all over the country, so we’re excited to be able to share the arts more with not only the Chippewa Valley but western Wisconsin anybody else who would want to come and join us,” says Cataldi.

The 4 camps available are as follows:

Stepping into The Spotlight: UWEC Musical Theatre Institute

Bel Canto Academy

High School Choral Academy

Middle School Choral Intensive

