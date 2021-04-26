North High School senior organizes student-led prom

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A North High School senior who started a petition back in March, looking for a traditional prom dance, has taken matters into her own hands.

Emma Thurston with the help of several classmates has arranged for a student-run event, allowing juniors and seniors a chance at a traditional prom dance.

Prom for North High School did take place April 17th but consisted of dinner and a movie, to ensure proper social distancing.

Thurston says it feels good to have the support of the school and fellow students in moving forward with plans.

“After this year, this has been something positive for us, it honestly feels amazing to have people text us come up to us in the hallways and say hey thank you for doing this,” says Thurston.

Thurston was in Carson Park this afternoon selling tickets for the student-run dance set to take place Saturday, May 22nd at Emerald Ridge in Menomonie.

“COVID protocol precaution is very important to us so we’re having people sign COVID wavers and having them give it to us when they come into the dance to make sure that everyone does feel safe but they also get to have the dance they wanted to have,” says Thurston.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.