Advertisement

Plea hearing Monday for man charged with fatally stabbing 2 brothers

Brandon Noll, 22. Booking photo from Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
Brandon Noll, 22. Booking photo from Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 23-year-old man charged with killing two brothers as they played video games last April is scheduled to reach a plea deal in his case Monday; avoiding a jury trial.

Brandon Noll is charged with five felonies including two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Investigators said Noll stabbed Michael Stone, 23, and William Stone,19, on April 7, 2020 at a home in Stratford.

Because Noll was on probation at the time of the crimes, he was sent back to prison. He has been in the Wisconsin Department of Corrections custody since September.

According to the probable cause statement, Noll told detectives he took a knife from the kitchen and hid behind a partition in the basement where the brothers were playing video games. Noll made a noise and the first victim came near him. Noll then stabbed him in the chest. Noll stabbed the second victim as he came to the aid of his brother. Noll allegedly told detectives he had been planning to kill the victims since the Thursday or Friday before. He said he had wanted to “kill someone for his whole life and today felt like the day he would do it”.

Noll was arrested the day of the murders following a police chase and car crash in Marshfield.

The plea hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found
Police investigate human remains found along Hwy 53 Sunday morning
Menomonie man arrested for 4th OWI, child in car
Mifflin St. Block Party in 2019.
MPD: Four cited, several thousand attend Mifflin Street Block Party
car crash
Three vehicles involved in Trempealeau Co. crash Friday
Joshs gathered to battle it out to find out who is the rightful owner of the name Josh via a...
Hundreds show up in Nebraska for fight over name Josh

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (4/26/21)
Ag Chat With Scott Schultz (4/26/21)
Ag Chat With Scott Schultz (4/26/21)
Thompson pushes vaccinations for U.W. System students, staff
The president of the European Commission told the New York Times that vaccinated Americans will...
Vaccinated Americans can vacation in Europe this summer, official says