Protesters: Fire Kenosha officer who shot Jacob Blake

Officer Rusten Sheskey of the Kenosha Police Department
Officer Rusten Sheskey of the Kenosha Police Department
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KENOSHA, Wis. - Supporters of Jacob Blake Jr. and others staged a rally and march in Kenosha Sunday calling for the firing of an officer who shot Blake.

Kenosha Officer Rusten Sheskey, who is white, was not charged in the August 2020 incident that left Blake, who is Black, paralyzed from the waist down. Sheskey shot Blake seven times while Blake was about to get into an SUV.

Kenosha police announced earlier this month that Sheskey had returned from administrative leave. The Kenosha News says about 40 protesters attended the rally and blocked the entrance to the Public Safety Building, which still boarded up from earlier protests after Blake was shot.

