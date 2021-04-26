Advertisement

Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash

Mason Fenton
Mason Fenton(Richland Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Richland Center teen who had been reported missing several hours earlier was found dead early Monday morning near where his ATV had crashed, the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Mason Fenton was reported missing around 11 p.m. Sunday after he did not return from riding his ATV. Search crews, including several K-9 and drone units, began searching near his home in the Dayton Township.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., a Sheriff’s Office sergeant found the ATV wrecked along Crow Hill School Road. Fenton’s body was discovered nearby, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources has taken the lead in the investigation into the crash.

