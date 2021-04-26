Thompson pushes vaccinations for U.W. System students, staff

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - University of Wisconsin System interim president Tommy Thompson says he has a goal of getting students and all staff vaccinated against COVID-19 before people go home for the summer.

Thompson, a former U.S. health secretary, says he’s not requiring students to be vaccinated but, as an incentive, vaccinated students are allowed on campus without taking weekly COVID-19 tests.

“I am confident all the students that I talk to are anxious to get vaccinated. They want to get vaccinated. They don’t want to go through the testing; they want to get back to normal as much as possible,” Thompson said.

Thompson said U.W. Madison plans to have 75 percent of students back in the classrooms next fall, which is about where the system was before the pandemic hit, because some classes are normally taught online.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.