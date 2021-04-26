UWEC collabs with Hewlett Packard Enterprise on supercomputer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UWEC announced on April 26 they are collaborating with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to add another supercomputer.

The new system totaled more than $700,00 with HPE covering over half of the cost. A grant from the National Science Foundation contributed to the rest.

UWEC acquired its first supercomputer, consisting of 25 servers, back in 2008. Through the collaboration with HPE, an additional 61 servers are available for use.

These supercomputers allow staff, teachers and students to perform extensive research.

The first server system had six different departments using it and the increase in demand to use its resources became grater than the system could handle. The added servers allow for more departments and users to access information and research with 10 times more computing power and and can process 100 times the data than the original.

UWEC Chancellor James Schmidt believes that this addition to the university will benefit Eau Claire as a whole.

“Whether HPE realizes it or not or if mayo knew it not, these were two huge cornerstones in how we’re taking the entire university because it will improve opportunities for students. It’ll ensure that we remain distinctive nationally that this region becomes a vital part part of the economy and the region,” Schmidt said.

The original server is housed on UWEC’s campus and the new supercomputer is housed at Chippewa Valley Technical Institute.

