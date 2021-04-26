Woodruff works 6 innings as Brewers blank Arrieta, Cubs 6-0
CHICAGO (AP) - Brandon Woodruff outdueled Jake Arrieta with six dominant innings, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs.
Woodruff allowed two hits, struck out eight and walked two in his first win in 11 career appearances against Chicago. Luis Urías hit a two-run single during Milwaukee’s five-run ninth, helping the Brewers close out a 5-1 road trip.
Chicago finished with four hits on a cold, windy day at Wrigley Field. Arrieta kept the Cubs in the game with six innings of two-hit ball.
4/25/2021 4:52:46 PM (GMT -5:00)
