Woodruff works 6 innings as Brewers blank Arrieta, Cubs 6-0

CHICAGO (AP) - Brandon Woodruff outdueled Jake Arrieta with six dominant innings, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Woodruff allowed two hits, struck out eight and walked two in his first win in 11 career appearances against Chicago. Luis Urías hit a two-run single during Milwaukee’s five-run ninth, helping the Brewers close out a 5-1 road trip.

Chicago finished with four hits on a cold, windy day at Wrigley Field. Arrieta kept the Cubs in the game with six innings of two-hit ball.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/25/2021 4:52:46 PM (GMT -5:00)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.