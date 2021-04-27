Advertisement

1 arrested after pursuit, 2 children in vehicle

Gregory Knitter was arrested Saturday after fleeing law enforcement.
Gregory Knitter was arrested Saturday after fleeing law enforcement.(Chippewa County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was arrested Saturday after fleeing law enforcement and reaching speeds of 100 mph with two children in the vehicle.

Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk says Gregory Knitter was arrested from law enforcement attempted a vehicle stop and the vehicle drove off. The vehicle was operating left of center near County Highway X and County Highway XX and fled onto State Highway 53.

Fire deflation devices were used and were successful. The vehicle exited Highway 53 ad came to rest in a steep ditch in Chippewa Falls. Knitter then fled on foot but was arrested moments later for attempted to hide in a dumpster.

Law enforcement noted Knitter had outstanding warrants.

Three other people were in the vehicle, which includes two children. One of the children suffered a head laceration from hitting the windshield when the vehicle went into the ditch. The child was treated at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire and was released.

Meth and marijuana were found in the vehicle according to Kowalczyk

