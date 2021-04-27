Advertisement

Bloomer man charged with 10 counts of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon

Leonard Peil
Leonard Peil(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 47-year-old Bloomer man has been charged in Chippewa County with 10 counts of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Leonard Peil was charged April 22 after law enforcement arrived at his home to find 49 firearms, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition and more than $30,000 in cash.

Peil had been previously found guilty on several other felony cases, dating back to 1992.

A $25,000 cash bond was set for Peil on April 22.

Peil is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on May 4.

