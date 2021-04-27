Advertisement

CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask

Previously, the CDC had been advising that people should wear masks outdoors if they are within 6 feet of each other.
Previously, the CDC had been advising that people should wear masks outdoors if they are within 6 feet of each other.(Terri Russell/KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials say fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear masks outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers. And unvaccinated people can drop face coverings in some cases, too.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the updated guidance Tuesday.

Previously, the CDC had been advising that people should wear masks outdoors if they are within 6 feet of each other.

The change comes as more than half of U.S. adults have gotten at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, and more than a third have been fully vaccinated.

