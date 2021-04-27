Cold weather slows planting progress

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Cold weather across the country last week slowed corn planting to the point that this year’s progress is now behind last year and the 5 year average. This week’s Crop progress Report shows 17% of the corn is in—7% behind last year’s progress by April 25th and 3% behind the 5 year average. The most progress has been made in Texas where they have 66% of their corn planted, followed by North Carolina at 62% and Tennessee at 48%. In the Corn belt, Iowa farmers have 20% of their corn planted with Illinois at 23% and Indiana at 14%. Soybeans are in a little better shape with 8% of the beans planted compared to 7% last year and the 5 year average of 5%. The big soybean growing states are Illinois and Iowa with Illinois 18% planted and Iowa only at 6%.

In Wisconsin, farmers have 6% of their corn planted—3 days behind last year but 1 day ahead of the 5 year average. Southeast Wisconsin has the most corn in at 13%. So far not enough soybeans have been planted to get an accurate comparison with past years. But state farmers are about even with past years with their oat and potato plantings. As of this past Sunday, 45% of the oats were in and 37% of the potatoes were planted. Farmers have also finished 48% of their spring tillage—well ahead of last year and our 5 year average. With the rain and snow of last week topsoil moisture improved to 79% adequate to surplus, 18% short and 3% very short.

Since leaving his position as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue has kept a very low profile. But this week reports have come out that Perdue is in line to be the next Chancellor at the University of Georgia. Perdue is a Georgia native.

The state FFA organization is in the midst of the annual Sectional Speaking Contests to decide which members will compete at the state convention in Madison in July. Yesterday the Section 2 contest was held in Menomonie. Moving on to the state convention in Creed Speaking will be Maria Luther of River Falls with Alex Kruschke of Menomonie advancing in Prepared Speaking and Heidi Strey of Osseo-Fairchild the winner in Extemporaneous speaking. Winning in the Employment Skills contest was Lauren Thompson of Baldwin-Woodville with Brooke Meyer of River Falls taking first in the Discussion Meet. Stanley-Boyd won the Parliamentary Procedure contest with Osseo- Fairchild winning the Quiz Bowl.

