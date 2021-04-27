COVID-19 Vaccine opportunity for students ages 16+

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Eligible students from North and Memorial High Schools and McKinley Charter School are being bussed to the community clinic at Zorn Arena.

Tuesday students in cohort A are rolling up their sleeves to receive the Pfizer vaccine, Friday at 1p.m. cohort B will be able to do the same.

Students opting-in will be returned back to school before the end of the school day.

A parent or guardian does not need to attend but each student must have a signed paper consent with them before boarding the bus on the day of vaccination.

The transportation being provided is in thanks to a COVID-19 community outreach grant the school district recently received.

Eau Claire Area School District executive director of student services Kaying Xiong says this is all in an effort to provide accessibility to the vaccine for students.

“We also know that we have a fair number of families who do have some barriers in place with regards to getting their student there especially if that student is under 18 or doesn’t drive,” says Xiong. “So we wanted to make sure that we were being equitable in providing opportunities and access for our families to be able to take advantage of this opportunity if they wanted to.”

Xiong says Friday’s trip is open to cohorts A,B, and C.

To sign your student up, please:

· Click on this link to take a 1 question survey: Qualtrics Survey | Qualtrics Experience Management

· Review all of the attached documents

· Confirm that your student can attend both the first and second dose appointment dates

· Make sure your student is 16 or older by their first appointment date

· Complete the consent form and give to your student to take with him/her on the day of vaccination. If students are 18, they can sign their own consent form.

*The school will confirm that students have their paper consent form signed by a parent and in hand before they board the bus to Zorn clinic.

