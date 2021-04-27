Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin recipe

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

With more than 100 cheesemaking companies calling Wisconsin home, there’s plenty of great cheese to choose from. Take advantage of the warmer weather and beautiful spring colors by driving to a local cheese company in your area. Wisconsin is home to over 1,200 licensed cheesemakers who produce over 600 varieties, types and styles of cheese.

With springtime comes warmer weather, longer days and a season of celebrations with friends and family. From lunch on the porch to camping, our cheeseboards, entrées and appetizers will be the star attraction of any occasion.

Tortellini Salad Skewers

Ingredients

1 package (20 ounces) refrigerated mixed cheese tortellini

1 jar (14.5 ounces) marinated artichoke hearts, drained

1 jar (10 ounces) whole Calabrian Chili Peppers, drained or cherry tomatoes

12 ounces Roth Original Havarti cheese, cut into 1-inch cubes

8 ounces thick-cut salami, cubed

Fresh basil leaves

24 skewers (10 inches)

Pesto vinaigrette

2 tablespoons pesto 2 teaspoons white wine vinegar 1/4 cup olive oil

Cook tortellini according to package directions; drain and rinse in cold water

Thread the vegetables, havarti, salami, basil and tortellini on skewers.

