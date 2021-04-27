Advertisement

Eau Claire City Council considers rate hike for brush site

Jeffers Rd brush site
Jeffers Rd brush site(WEAU)
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council may increase fees for its brush waste site on Jeffers Road.

Boxx Sanitation ran the site for the past five years through a contract with the city, but chose not to renew its deal.

The new fees would include increasing a large paper bag filled with yard waste from 50 cents to $2. Unloading a pickup of brush would go up by $10 to $15 dollars more per truckload.

One community member who spoke says maintaining a site for brush to be disposed of is a basic service a city government should provide.

“I’m asking that you table this action and follow what other cities have recognized for years, and that is that this is a basic service. Staff your basic services at appropriate levels, before you spend on things beyond those services,” said Gary Foster.

The council is scheduled vote on the rate hike Tuesday. If approved, the new green waste fees would start when the site opens for the season, which is slated for Wednesday, April 28.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found
Police investigate human remains found along Hwy 53 Sunday morning
Menomonie man arrested for 4th OWI, child in car
North High senior Emma Thurston, selling prom tickets Sunday at Carson Park.
North High School senior organizes her own prom after school hosts alternative event
car crash
Three vehicles involved in Trempealeau Co. crash Friday
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash

Latest News

FILE - In this March 3, 2021 file photo, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks at the U.S. Capitol...
Early campaign for Wisconsin’s US Senate seat heats up
City Hall
City of Eau Claire looking to write off $600,000 of debt
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
Eau Claire Streaming Platform Plays Role In 2021 Academy Awards
Eau Claire Streaming Platform Plays Role In 2021 Academy Awards (4/26/21)