Eau Claire City Council considers rate hike for brush site

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council may increase fees for its brush waste site on Jeffers Road.

Boxx Sanitation ran the site for the past five years through a contract with the city, but chose not to renew its deal.

The new fees would include increasing a large paper bag filled with yard waste from 50 cents to $2. Unloading a pickup of brush would go up by $10 to $15 dollars more per truckload.

One community member who spoke says maintaining a site for brush to be disposed of is a basic service a city government should provide.

“I’m asking that you table this action and follow what other cities have recognized for years, and that is that this is a basic service. Staff your basic services at appropriate levels, before you spend on things beyond those services,” said Gary Foster.

The council is scheduled vote on the rate hike Tuesday. If approved, the new green waste fees would start when the site opens for the season, which is slated for Wednesday, April 28.

