Eau Claire to host first WIAA state championship in 44 years

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The city of Eau Claire will host a WIAA state championship event for the first time in 44 years.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced that the 2021 alternate fall season girls team tennis state championship would be held at the John & Fay Menard YMCA Tennis Center in Eau Claire on Saturday, May 1.

It will be the first WIAA state championship event held in the city since 1977, when Carson Park played host to the WIAA Division 4 state football championship won by Osseo-Fairchild over Stanley-Boyd by a final score of 14-0.

Eau Claire also hosted nine years of the WIAA spring baseball championship, from 1958 through 1962 and again from 1966 through 1970 at Carson Park. The former Eau Claire High School and Eau Claire Memorial won five of the 10 title games played in Eau Claire.

Eau Claire Memorial High School was also the site of the first two WIAA State Gymnastics meets in 1971 and 1972, won by Green Bay Preble and Milwaukee Custer, respectively.

Participating teams in the WIAA alternate fall season girls tennis championship are top-seeded Neenah facing fourth-seeded Verona at 9 a.m. on Saturday followed by second-seeded Middleton squaring off with third-seeded Ashwaubenon at 11 a.m. The championship match between the winning teams will be played at 1:30 p.m.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no general admission to the event, according to the WIAA, but participants are allowed four spectators apiece.

The WIAA also announced several other state championship locations for remaining alternate fall season sports, including boys and girls cross country in Janesville, girls golf in Kohler, and boys soccer at Kewaskum High School and Marian University.

The individual WIAA state girls tennis tournament for the alternate fall season was held in Lake Geneva earlier this month.

