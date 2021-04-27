Advertisement

Evers calls special election to fill vacant Assembly seat

John Jagler spoke with NBC15 shortly after the unofficial results came in.
John Jagler spoke with NBC15 shortly after the unofficial results came in.(John Jagler)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has called a special election to fill a vacant Assembly seat representing a swath of southeastern Wisconsin.

Evers issued an executive order Tuesday scheduling the election in the 37th Assembly District for July 13. A primary will be held on June 15 if necessary.

The 37th includes portions of Watertown, Waterloo and Columbus.

The seat came open after incumbent Republican John Jagler was elected to the Senate this month to fill former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald’s seat.

Fitzgerald left the body to join Congress.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found
Police investigate human remains found along Hwy 53 Sunday morning
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
La Crosse priest flaunts ‘godless’ COVID protocols
Brandon Noll, 22. Booking photo from Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
Plea hearing for man charged with fatally stabbing 2 brothers postponed
City Hall
City of Eau Claire looking to write off $600,000 of debt

Latest News

Gov. Evers discusses "TAD" programs in La Crosse
Evers promises details soon on how federal money to be spent
Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with Kenyan...
US orders big drawdown at Kabul embassy as troops leave
FILE - In this March 3, 2021 file photo, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks at the U.S. Capitol...
Early campaign for Wisconsin’s US Senate seat heats up
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, is proposing legislation aimed at restricting non-dairy...
Proposed bill accuses plant-based products of mislabeling, hurting dairy industry
Gov. Evers vetoes Republican bill banning vaccine requirement