Advertisement

Gov. Evers signs compensation bill for emergency responders

The Place
The Place(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bipartisan bill that makes it easier for emergency responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder to file worker’s compensation claims.

Right now, police and firefighters must show they’re suffering more emotional strain and stress than the day-to-day tensions they normally feel to claim compensation. Under the bill, responders diagnosed with PTSD by a psychiatrist or psychologist need only show they’re suffering by a preponderance of the evidence.

The bill guarantees up to 32 weeks of compensation and allows responders to make only three such claims in his or her lifetime. Evers signed the bill Tuesday at a Madison fire station.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found
Police investigate human remains found along Hwy 53 Sunday morning
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
La Crosse priest flaunts ‘godless’ COVID protocols
Brandon Noll, 22. Booking photo from Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
Plea hearing for man charged with fatally stabbing 2 brothers postponed
City Hall
City of Eau Claire looking to write off $600,000 of debt

Latest News

Previously, the CDC had been advising that people should wear masks outdoors if they are within...
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
Gov. Tony Evers signs a bill to make it easier emergency responders suffering from...
Evers signs compensation bill for emergency responders
On Saturday, the WIAA state girls team tennis championship will be held at the Menard YMCA...
Eau Claire to host first WIAA state championship in 44 years
Advocates gathered with signs in front of Notre Dame Academy on Sunday to honor the life of...
Wisconsin launches statewide effort for reporting, investigating clergy sex abuse