Hospitalizations, deaths due to COVID-19 trending slightly higher in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - Despite roughly one-third of the state’s population finishing the COVID-19 vaccination series, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported double-digit deaths and over 100 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The 17 deaths mark the third time in a week that Wisconsin has reported double-digit deaths due to COVID-19. Wisconsin also reported 100 hospitalizations exactly one week ago, when the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations was recorded at 28,694. On Tuesday, the total number of hospitalizations reached 29,103.

Both the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized and COVID-19 patients in the ICU is growing, at 12% and 17% respectively.

Today’s #COVID19_WI update with cumulative numbers and those reported since yesterday. Your actions can help protect everyone in #Wisconsin. Learn how #YouStopTheSpread: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/wc0LVuxdgX — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) April 27, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

The DHS reports 42.3% of the state population has received at least one shot of a vaccine, or 2,460,545 people. Though the actual threshold for herd immunity is being debated, health officials agree that’s not enough. So far, 31.9% of state residents are fully vaccinated, or 1,855,145 people. Vaccinators in Wisconsin have administered a total 4,258,516 “shots in the arm since December 13 to residents and out-of-state residents.

WISCONSIN ALLOCATED: 4,248,455 ADMINISTERED: 4,258,516 (DHS shows both stats as of 0427)

PFIZER: 2,273,250 MODERNA: 1,818,777 JOHNSON & JOHNSON: 166,301

FIRST DOSE: 2,460,545 (42.3%) FULLY VACCINATED: 1,855,145 (31.9%)

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 46,658 (44.6%) FULLY VACCINATED: 37,001 (35.4%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 25,705 (39.8%) FULLY VACCINATED: 20,972 (32.4%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 57,432 (48.7%) FULLY VACCINATED: 42,992 (36.4%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 15,305 (33.7%) FULLY VACCINATED: 11,461 (25.3%)

Eau Claire, Chippewa, and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Department of Health Services added 815 coronavirus cases, 17 deaths and 100 hospitalizations to the state’s totals Tuesday. It’s the third time in a week deaths were back in double digits and the second time in two weeks that 100 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms in a 24-hour period.

It’s the most coronavirus cases reported in one day since April 15. The 815 cases means almost 1 in 4 (23.75%) of the 3,432 test results came back positive, but that’s only counting tests for people being tested or testing positive for the first time. If you look at all tests, an average 3.2% came back positive of the last 7-day period, after falling to 3.1% on Monday.

The rolling average of new cases is 604 per day, up from 603 on Monday. Lower numbers of cases this week helped hold that average down. We’re now about 4,000 cases shy of a milestone 600,000 coronavirus cases in 15 months.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 6,773 after 17 deaths were reported among 15 counties: Barron, Brown, Douglas, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Green, Jefferson, La Crosse, Oconto, Oneida, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Washington, Waukesha (3) and Winnebago. The state is averaging 8 deaths per day for the first time since March 15 when that metric was on a sharp decline.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 100 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the 24-hour period ending Tuesday morning. That’s far above the 7-day average of 59 new patients per day.

As of Monday, the latest data available, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 363 people were hospitalized across Wisconsin’s 136 hospitals, including 121 in ICU. The WHA hasn’t reported more than 120 ICU patients at once due to COVID-19 since February 12 of this year, when there were 125 ICU patients.

COVID-19 VARIANTS

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

WISCONSIN POSITIVE: 595,864 (+815) DEATHS: 6,773 (+17) HOSPITALIZED: 29,103 (+100) 7-DAY AVERAGE (BY TEST): 3.1%

EAU CLAIRE CO.: 11,441 (+2) - DEATHS: 107 (+1)

CHIPPEWA CO.: 7,295 (+7)

LA CROSSE CO.: 12,644 (+17) --- DEATHS: 81 (+1) First Reported Fatality Since 3/2

DUNN CO.: 4,601 (+7)

