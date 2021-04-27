Eau Claire City Council round-up, including brush site fees & council vacancy

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re working on cleaning up your yard this spring, you have a window to drop your brush off free of charge.

The City of Eau Claire’s Green Waste Facility on Jeffers Road will open Wednesday, April 28 as scheduled. However, fees will be waived until May 15.

In addition, the council reduced the suggested fee increase of a 30-gallon bag from $2 to $1. The previous price was 50 cents. An unlimited season pass is available for $45. No cash will be accepted at the brush site. Checks and electronic payments will be accepted.

The brush site was previously operated by Boxx Sanitation, but it decided not to renew its contract. With no other vendor interest, the City of Eau Claire Community Services Department, Parks and Forestry Division is maintaining the service through the 2021 season.

Community Services Director Renee Tyler says even with the fee increase, the brush site will not make a profit.

She says it will cost $116,620 to operate the site for 30 weeks. Revenue is expected to be around $67,500. With that, a deficit of approximately $49,000 will need to be subsidized by the general operating fund.

The city council decides how to fill a vacant, at-large seat after Mai Xiong announced her resignation.

The council voted in favor of appointing a successor to serve the remainder of the term, which expires next year.

Community members have until 5 p.m. on May 18 to apply.

Applicants will then be interviewed at the end of May.

Candidates will make a presentation to the city council on Monday, June 7, and the council will vote on the appointment the following day.

The appointed applicant will officially take a seat on the council June 21.

The city council also votes to wipe out more than $600,000 worth of debt owed to the city.

These unpaid accounts include property tax write offs, unpaid parking tickets and unpaid ambulance bills.

Eau Claire’s Finance Director Jay Winzenz says writing off debt is something the city does each year, and it has no effect on the annual budget.

