UW Health notes ‘troubling’ drop in routine childhood vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New data has indicated Monday that many families skipped or postponed vaccinations for their child in 2020, according to UW Health.

The health system cited a May 2020 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that shows a “concerning drop” in the number of routine childhood vaccinations, a result likely from safer at home orders as families opted to skip out on scheduling these appointments.

Dr. Jim Conway, a UW Health infectious disease pediatrician and medical director of the immunization program, says the drop is “troubling.”

“As people gather more and travel more, unvaccinated children are at risk of being exposed to more than just COVID-19, and without vaccines they are at risk of contracting dangerous but preventable diseases,” said Dr. Conway.

In addition to traveling, just interacting with other people can be a risk for children who don’t have vaccines.

“What we worry about is that as things start opening up, as kids start going back to school, as travel starts up again, we are going to see either reintroduction of these diseases into our communities or we are just going to see spread of thing routinely,” said Dr. Conway.

This week is National Infant Immunization Week, so UW Health wanted to emphasize to parents the importance of vaccinating young family members. Dr. Conway explained that vaccinating children for diseases and illnesses such as tetanus, whooping cough and meningitis can save lives.

UW Health encouraged parents to schedule routine childhood vaccinations for any child under the age of 2, plus for those over the age of 16 to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Conway added that now is a good time to get a child vaccinated, as health systems are not overwhelmed.

Gov. Tony Evers also celebrated World Immunization Week on Monday to encourage Wisconsinites to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m proud Wisconsin continues to be a national leader in getting shots in arms and that our administration is leading by example in encouraging folks to get vaccinated so we can put this pandemic behind us,” said Gov. Evers. “We can see the light at the end of the tunnel and I know folks are looking to return to normal life.”

He echoed UW Health in saying that it is “critically important” for all Wisconsinites over the age of 16 to make a plan to get their COVID-19 shot.

This #WorldImmunizationWeek, we continue to be a national leader in getting shots in arms, and I'm joining a few friends to share why we're all getting our #COVID19 vaccines—and why we encourage you to do the same. Let's get vaccinated, Wisconsin!



WATCH ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wpc99aUbKp — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) April 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.