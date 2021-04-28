Badger State blood center looks to help re-build record-low blood supply reserves

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Becky Brown is the account manager with donor recruitment for Versiti, a company that supplies blood resources to more than 70 hospitals across Wisconsin.

“O negative is a universal donor type [and] we are [at] less than one day supply in those blood types,” Brown says.

She says patients’ lives could be at risk, if a trauma situation happens and they are not able to maintain an adequate blood supply.

“Since the pandemic hit, Versiti as a whole has been down about 40% in their collections of blood,” Brown says.

Totaling a loss of nearly 20,000 units due to the lack of public blood drives.

Wednesday they asked Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire to help filter in resources.

Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion and donating just one pint of blood can save up to three lives.

Mel Hunt is an emergency nursing supervisor at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

She says blood donations are a vital first line of defense for patients coming to the hospital in critical condition.

“It is crucial and very time-sensitive that these patients receive the blood products that they need in a timely manner,” Hunt says.

While blood supplies are strained, the need keeps growing.

“Now there is a critical need as the donations have been down and the need doesn’t ever go away,” she says.

Lending an arm, for those who may one day need it most.

“It’s a small sacrifice for a great reward and so I do encourage and thank all of those people who have donated,” says Hunt.

Place to donate blood in the Chippewa Valley:

Chippewa Valley Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center

As a reminder those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine must wait two full days before donating.

