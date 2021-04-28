Advertisement

Bucks avoid series sweep with 114-104 win over Hornets

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday dunks over Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo during...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday dunks over Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 12 rebounds, Brook Lopez added 22 points and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Charlotte Hornets 114-104 on Tuesday night to avoid a sweep of the teams’ regular-season series.

Kris Middleton added 17 points and Jrue Holiday chipped in with 12 points and 10 assists for the Bucks, who bounced back from a 111-104 loss to the short-handed Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Devonte Graham scored 25 points and Miles Bridges added 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who had their two-game win streak snapped.

The Hornets beat the Bucks by 12 at home in January and then by eight on April 9 in Milwaukee.

4/27/2021 8:40:27 PM (GMT -5:00)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

