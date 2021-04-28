Daily COVID-19 deaths reach two-month high Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death toll rose by the largest number in over two months Wednesday when the Department of Health Services recorded 34 more deaths in 19 counties, twice as many deaths as the day before and the most added in one day since February 19. The rolling 7-day average jumped from 8 to 12 deaths per day, the first time the rolling average has been in double digits since March 9.

Counties reporting deaths were: Barron (3), Brown (4), Dane (2), Fond du Lac (4), Juneau, Kenosha, Lafayette, Lincoln, Marathon, Milwaukee (3), Oconto (2), Polk, Racine, Rock (2), Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington (2), Waukesha (2) and Winnebago.

It pushed the state’s death toll past 6,800, to 6,807 people, an increase of about 100 in ten days.

Here's today's look at #COVID19 activity in Wisconsin. Since yesterday, 34 reports of deaths have been added to the total number of lives lost to the virus, & we extend our sympathies to the family and friends of those who have passed. #StopTheSpread https://t.co/gwKXwBqYbh pic.twitter.com/xqtSWbOeHY — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) April 28, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

The state is seeing a softening in the number of people seeking out COVID-19 vaccinations. We’re up to 42.5% of the population receiving at least one shot, which is 2,473,608 people. We’re nearing 1 in 3 residents fully vaccinated (32.4%) with 1,889,058 getting both shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A new report shows the rate of COVID-19 infections in people fully vaccinated is just 3 in 1,000, compared to 1 in 10 among the general population since the virus first appeared here in February of 2020.

The fastest growth in vaccinations is among 16- and 17-year-olds. They’re approaching 1 in 4 getting a vaccine (24.0%) -- most of them since vaccinations opened up to that group unconditionally three weeks ago, on April 5.

WISCONSIN ALLOCATED: 4,248,455 (from 04/27) ADMINISTERED: 4,302,648

PFIZER: 2,299,625 MODERNA: 1,835,937 JOHNSON & JOHNSON: 166,896

FIRST DOSE: 2,473,608 (42.5%) FULLY VACCINATED: 1,889,058 (32.4%)

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 46,875 (44.8%) FULLY VACCINATED: 37,889 (36.2%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 25,851 (40.0%) FULLY VACCINATED: 21,527 (33.3%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 57,709 (48.9%) FULLY VACCINATED: 44,073 (37.3%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 15,390 (33.9%) FULLY VACCINATED: 11,879 (26.2%)

Eau Claire, Chippewa, and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The state added 688 people to the total infected with the COVID-19 virus. That was out of 5,123 people being tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time. The 7-day average rose from 604 to 613 new cases per day. The positivity rate’s rolling average went down, though, from 3.2% to 3.1% of all tests, when you include people tested multiple times. In the past week, counties in the western part of the state at or near the Minnesota state line have seen the largest increase in cases as a percentage of their population.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 79 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the 24-hour period ending Wednesday morning, less than the 100 admissions in the previous 24-hour period but still above the 7-day average of 60 patients per day.

Taking hospital discharges and deaths into account, there are 11 more currently hospitalized compared to Tuesday afternoon. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports the state’s 136 hospitals are treating 342 COVID-19 patients, with 107 of them in ICU. That’s a net increase of 2 patients in intensive care.

COVID-19 VARIANTS

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

WISCONSIN POSITIVE: 596,552 (+688) DEATHS: 6,807 (+34)

HOSPITALIZED: 29,182 (+79) 7-DAY AVERAGE (BY TEST): 3.2%

EAU CLAIRE CO.: 11,450 (+9)

CHIPPEWA CO.: 7,299 (+4)

LA CROSSE CO.: 12,658 (+14)

DUNN CO.: 4,603 (+2)

