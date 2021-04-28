Fall Creek woman charged with theft, accused of scamming $60k from woman with intellectual/developmental disability

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A 44-year-old Fall Creek woman has been charged with theft in Eau Claire County Court after being accused of scamming $60,000 from a woman with an intellectual/developmental disability.

Eau Claire County records show Michelle Eisold was charged with theft-false representation (>$10,000-$100,000) on Tuesday.

The criminal complaint says a Eau Claire County Human Services Social Worker reported fraud on behalf of the victim. The social worker told law enforcement that Eisold scammed approximately $60,000 from the victim who has an intellectual/ developmental disability.

Officials spoke with the social worker who says the victim had received a life insurance policy for $90,000 after her mother passed away.

On October 12, 2020 the victim issued a check to Eisold for $46,000. There were also other large cash withdraws between July 2020 and October 2020.

Eisold told detectives that the $46,000 was a gift.

As of April 9, 2021, the money had not been repaid to the victim.

