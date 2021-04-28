Advertisement

Fall Creek woman charged with theft, accused of scamming $60k from woman with intellectual/developmental disability

A gavel.
A gavel.(AP GraphicsBank)
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A 44-year-old Fall Creek woman has been charged with theft in Eau Claire County Court after being accused of scamming $60,000 from a woman with an intellectual/developmental disability.

Eau Claire County records show Michelle Eisold was charged with theft-false representation (>$10,000-$100,000) on Tuesday.

The criminal complaint says a Eau Claire County Human Services Social Worker reported fraud on behalf of the victim. The social worker told law enforcement that Eisold scammed approximately $60,000 from the victim who has an intellectual/ developmental disability.

Officials spoke with the social worker who says the victim had received a life insurance policy for $90,000 after her mother passed away.

On October 12, 2020 the victim issued a check to Eisold for $46,000. There were also other large cash withdraws between July 2020 and October 2020.

Eisold told detectives that the $46,000 was a gift.

As of April 9, 2021, the money had not been repaid to the victim.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota health officials have reported an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations...
1st grader from Minnesota dies of COVID-19 complications
City Hall
City of Eau Claire looking to write off $600,000 of debt
Shelly Green lost custody of her biological son in 2012 because of her alcohol abuse and poor...
Mom fights for custody of teen son after adoptive parents accused of abuse
Leonard Peil
Bloomer man charged with 10 counts of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon
Gregory Knitter was arrested Saturday after fleeing law enforcement.
1 arrested after pursuit, 2 children in vehicle

Latest News

Wisconsin State Fair will happen this summer
In Wisconsin, utility, maintenance, emergency, and roadside service workers are covered under...
Work Zone Safety Week: Slow down, move over for roadside workers
Graduates will have the opportunity to invite up to two guests for an in-person ceremony on...
UW-Eau Claire to allow graduates two guests for on-campus diploma ceremony
678 individuals in Chippewa County are missing their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Hundreds of recipients of COVID-19 vaccine in Chippewa Co. are missing second dose