Advertisement

FDA says N95 masks can stop being reused

One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many millions of N95 masks are pouring out of American...
One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many millions of N95 masks are pouring out of American factories and heading into storage.(Source: CNN)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A mask surplus is causing changes in guidance for health care providers.

The FDA says N95 masks don’t need to be reused due to an increase in supply around the country.

A letter sent earlier this month says hospitals should try to return to using one mask per patient.

Dr. Todd Kowalski with Gundersen Health System doesn’t think there will be a desperate need for masks moving forward.

“I really don’t think we’re anticipating mask shortages anytime in the near future,” Kowalski said. “That’s a good thing if we can have some of these masks in warehouses and in places where we can use them if we ever need a surge of them in the future.”

Kowalski says this is one step closer to eliminating masks altogether, but adds the quickest way to do that is for more people to get vaccinated.

“The vaccine is the way to throw the mask away, that’s the path forward,” Kowalski said. “My encouragement to anyone who would hear this is to take that opportunity, there’s plenty of availability for anyone 16 and over in the state, in this region, and in this country.”

The FDA’s guidance isn’t mandatory, so hospitals and health care providers can still reuse N95 masks if they’d like.

Additional guidelines are expected to be released by the FDA in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leonard Peil
Bloomer man charged with 10 counts of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon
Minnesota health officials have reported an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations...
1st grader from Minnesota dies of COVID-19 complications
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
Shelly Green lost custody of her biological son in 2012 because of her alcohol abuse and poor...
Mom fights for custody of teen son after adoptive parents accused of abuse
City Hall
City of Eau Claire looking to write off $600,000 of debt

Latest News

Past Passed Here Returns May 6th
Past Passed Here Returns May 6th
An art display at the Pump House Regional Arts Center
Submissions for “Inspired by La Crosse” art competition now open
420 Internet Café will host NA meeting in-person every week.
Local café hosts in-person NA meetings
Providers and staff lined-up Wednesday to donate blood for Versiti's much-needed resource...
Badger State blood center looks to help re-build record-low blood supply reserves