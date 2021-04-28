FDA says N95 masks can stop being reused

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A mask surplus is causing changes in guidance for health care providers.

The FDA says N95 masks don’t need to be reused due to an increase in supply around the country.

A letter sent earlier this month says hospitals should try to return to using one mask per patient.

Dr. Todd Kowalski with Gundersen Health System doesn’t think there will be a desperate need for masks moving forward.

“I really don’t think we’re anticipating mask shortages anytime in the near future,” Kowalski said. “That’s a good thing if we can have some of these masks in warehouses and in places where we can use them if we ever need a surge of them in the future.”

Kowalski says this is one step closer to eliminating masks altogether, but adds the quickest way to do that is for more people to get vaccinated.

“The vaccine is the way to throw the mask away, that’s the path forward,” Kowalski said. “My encouragement to anyone who would hear this is to take that opportunity, there’s plenty of availability for anyone 16 and over in the state, in this region, and in this country.”

The FDA’s guidance isn’t mandatory, so hospitals and health care providers can still reuse N95 masks if they’d like.

Additional guidelines are expected to be released by the FDA in the coming weeks.

