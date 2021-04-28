Food prices going up across the country

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In Wisconsin former Governor Scott Walker pushed a 20 X 30 dairy program that called for 30 billion pounds of milk to be produced in the state by 2020. Farmers met that goal only to see their milk prices decline as supplies outweighed the demand. Now on the national level, the Biden Administration is pushing a 30 X 30 Conservation program they say is designed to protect 30% of U.S. land and ocean territory by 2030. But the plan is getting some push back from various groups. Leaders of the National Grain and Feed Association say the plan could result in negative climate impacts if the Conservation Reserve Program is drastically increased. They add that the program should be targeted toward the most environmentally sensitive parts of the farm and avoid enrolling whole farms in programs. Programs like this, according to NGFA, would send the wrong signal to our competitors around the world who would ramp up production with little regard to conservation efforts.

Some changes are coming in May to grain trading at the Chicago Board of Trade. As of May 2nd the daily limits on grain and soy futures will be expanded. For corn, the 25 cent daily limit will be increased to 40 cents. Soybeans will go from 70 cents a bushel to a dollar with soymeal increasing $5 a short ton to $30 with soy oil jumping from 2 and a half cents a pound to 3 and a half cents. Wheat contract limits will go from 40 cents a day up to 45 cents.

Food prices across the country are going up this year according to the Economic research Service. Restaurant prices could go up as much as 3 and a half percent with the biggest increases at limited service outlets where consumers pay for their food before they eat it. In March those prices were up 3.7%. Grocery store prices are forecast to go up 3.3% in 2021.

Still no date as to when Wisconsin Agriculture Secretary-designee Randy Romanski will have his hearing before the state Senate Agriculture Committee to have “designee” removed from his title. Ag Committee chair, State Senator Joan Ballweg says Romanski is talking privately with all members of the committee and she’s hearing good things from all over the state about his job performance and thinks he is doing a great job and doesn’t foresee problems when it’s time to vote.

