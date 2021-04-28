Advertisement

Houser hits 1st HR, pitches Brewers past Marlins 5-4

Milwaukee Brewers' Adrian Houser celebrates his home run with Tyrone Taylor during the second...
Milwaukee Brewers' Adrian Houser celebrates his home run with Tyrone Taylor during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Adrian Houser pitched effectively into the sixth inning and hit his first career home run, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Miami Marlins 5-4. Houser began the day 2 for 28 with 21 strikeouts in his career at the plate. With two outs and no one on base in the second, he lined the first pitch from Daniel Castano over the wall in center field. Tyrone Taylor followed with a homer. Taylor finished with three RBIs.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/27/2021 10:25:31 PM (GMT -5:00)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

