Hundreds of recipients of COVID-19 vaccine in Chippewa Co. are missing second dose

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - 678 individuals in Chippewa County are missing their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Angela Weideman, Director and Health Official at the Chippewa County Dept. of Public Health, said during the health department’s weekly COVID-19 situation report on Wednesday that 369 recipients of the Pfizer vaccine and 309 who have received the Moderna vaccine have not returned to receive their second dose. That is 3.1% of all recipients of the two vaccines in the county.

Weideman said that the vaccines are not interchangeable, and that if people are having trouble getting back in for a second dose, to reach out to the health department or to their vaccine provider for help.

Second doses are tracked across county lines, so if someone gets their first dose in Chippewa Co. and their second dose elsewhere, they will show up as having completed the vaccination series in the data that the department sees, said Weideman.

Providers, as well as the health department, are employing several measures to remind individuals to return to get their second COVID-19 vaccine dose, said Weideman.

LIVE: Chippewa Co. COVID Update 4/28/2021

Chippewa County COVID-19 Update (4/28/2021)

Posted by WEAU 13 News on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

COVID-19 Case levels have fallen in the past week, said Weideman. That moves Chippewa Co. back to the “high” risk category for spread after spending a week at “severe.” Only two of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are trending upwards in cases, while Chippewa Co. is currently showing no significant change in trajectory of cases. Statewide, cases are slightly down in the past week.

Weideman also relayed information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding updated guidance for vaccinated individuals and mask use outdoors, the decision to un-pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and recent studies showing the effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

For those who hope to begin their COVID-19 vaccination series, Chippewa Co. has appointments available as of Wednesday for their Thursday community clinic at the Chippewa Co. Courthouse. Walk-ins are also welcomed, according to a sign outside of the courthouse. This clinic is offering the Moderna vaccine.

Wideman said that the COVID-19 vaccine finder tool could help residents locate their nearest vaccine provider. Chippewa Co. also lists community providers on their vaccine appointment page, which you can find by clicking here.

For residents who prefer to receive the Pfizer vaccine, they can register for their dose on the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services website for the FEMA mass vaccination clinic at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Walk-ins are being accepted at the UW-Eau Claire clinic, located at Zorn Arena. The mass vaccination clinic in Rice Lake at UW-Eau Claire’s Barron County campus, which opened last week, is also accepting appointments for Wisconsin residents ages 16 and over. The Rice Lake clinic is also administering the Pfizer vaccine.

In addition to the free vaccinations, Chippewa Co. is holding its last free COVID-19 testing site on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Lafayette Town Hall in Chippewa Falls. Registration is recommended, but not required, and is available to anyone ages 1 and over. Weideman said that it is recommended to get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but it is not required to receive a free test.

Locations in Chippewa Co. are administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, said Weideman.

You can view the full state dashboard below for vaccines or by clicking here.

For more information on COVID-19 cases and vaccine distribution in Chippewa Co., you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

