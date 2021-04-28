Advertisement

L.E Phillips Memorial Public Library expansion underway

L.E. Phillips Memorial Library started hammering out the new expansion project on Wednesday.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Library started hammering out the new expansion project on Wednesday.(WEAU)
By Jesse Horne
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -On Wednesday, the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire started hammering out its expansion project.

Library officials swung sledge hammers at the walls to officially launch the construction phase of the project.

A new 6,800 square foot community space will be added to the current 62,000 square foot building.

The renovation and construction project will cost around $18.5 million, and the Library Director Pamela Westby is excited to finally kick it off.

“What we found was systems that were outdated, and there were safety concerns, and we were accessible. So, that’s how it all came about. Just fairy durable differences of where we are and where we should be.”

The downtown Eau Claire facility is set to reopen in the fall of 2022.

Until then, the library will continue operating out of a temporary location off of Mall Drive.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leonard Peil
Bloomer man charged with 10 counts of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon
Minnesota health officials have reported an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations...
1st grader from Minnesota dies of COVID-19 complications
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
Shelly Green lost custody of her biological son in 2012 because of her alcohol abuse and poor...
Mom fights for custody of teen son after adoptive parents accused of abuse
City Hall
City of Eau Claire looking to write off $600,000 of debt

Latest News

Past Passed Here Returns May 6th
Past Passed Here Returns May 6th
An art display at the Pump House Regional Arts Center
Submissions for “Inspired by La Crosse” art competition now open
420 Internet Café will host NA meeting in-person every week.
Local café hosts in-person NA meetings
One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many millions of N95 masks are pouring out of American...
FDA says N95 masks can stop being reused
Providers and staff lined-up Wednesday to donate blood for Versiti's much-needed resource...
Badger State blood center looks to help re-build record-low blood supply reserves