L.E Phillips Memorial Public Library expansion underway

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -On Wednesday, the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire started hammering out its expansion project.

Library officials swung sledge hammers at the walls to officially launch the construction phase of the project.

A new 6,800 square foot community space will be added to the current 62,000 square foot building.

The renovation and construction project will cost around $18.5 million, and the Library Director Pamela Westby is excited to finally kick it off.

“What we found was systems that were outdated, and there were safety concerns, and we were accessible. So, that’s how it all came about. Just fairy durable differences of where we are and where we should be.”

The downtown Eau Claire facility is set to reopen in the fall of 2022.

Until then, the library will continue operating out of a temporary location off of Mall Drive.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.