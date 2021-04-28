League of Women Voters - Greater Chippewa Valley gets update on People’s Maps Commission

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows Wisconsin will still have eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. However, the make-up of the state’s legislative districts will likely see some changes.

Tuesday night, the League of Women Voters - Greater Chippewa Valley held an online discussion about this process. It featured the chair of the Governor’s People’s Maps Commission.

The independent commission was appointed in January of last year to propose maps to the legislature. Both Democratic Governor Evers and the Republican-controlled legislature must agree on a redistricting proposal for it to pass. Otherwise, Wisconsin’s electoral maps will be drawn by federal courts.

A final report from the maps commission is expected sometime in August.

