Advertisement

Local café hosts in-person NA meetings

420 Internet Café will host NA meeting in-person every week.
420 Internet Café will host NA meeting in-person every week.(WEAU)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 420 Internet Café will be hosting narcotics anonymous meetings every Saturday starting May 1st.

The pandemic has had a toll on people including those struggling with addiction. The meeting, unlike many at the moment, will be held in-person.

The meetings will be called Recovery Café

The café is mostly geared toward the homeless community, offering cups of coffee starting at 50 cents, but is open to anyone who wants to stop by.

Owner and Pastor, Russ Atter believes there was a need for this meeting because of the disconnection of virtual meetings and the lack of resources individuals might have to log-on.

“The desire was because so many meetings are virtual and so many people are struggling attending virtual meetings they don’t feel the connection,” Atter said.

Atter also thinks the location of the café will allow for more people to be able to attend.

“Especially in the downtown area where a lot of the people we serve are here. so we wanted to host a meeting that was local to them and easy to get to,” Atter said.

For information on hours amenities offered, click here and for information on NA meetings in the area, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leonard Peil
Bloomer man charged with 10 counts of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon
Minnesota health officials have reported an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations...
1st grader from Minnesota dies of COVID-19 complications
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
Shelly Green lost custody of her biological son in 2012 because of her alcohol abuse and poor...
Mom fights for custody of teen son after adoptive parents accused of abuse
City Hall
City of Eau Claire looking to write off $600,000 of debt

Latest News

Past Passed Here Returns May 6th
Past Passed Here Returns May 6th
An art display at the Pump House Regional Arts Center
Submissions for “Inspired by La Crosse” art competition now open
One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many millions of N95 masks are pouring out of American...
FDA says N95 masks can stop being reused
Providers and staff lined-up Wednesday to donate blood for Versiti's much-needed resource...
Badger State blood center looks to help re-build record-low blood supply reserves