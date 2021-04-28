Local café hosts in-person NA meetings

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 420 Internet Café will be hosting narcotics anonymous meetings every Saturday starting May 1st.

The pandemic has had a toll on people including those struggling with addiction. The meeting, unlike many at the moment, will be held in-person.

The meetings will be called Recovery Café

The café is mostly geared toward the homeless community, offering cups of coffee starting at 50 cents, but is open to anyone who wants to stop by.

Owner and Pastor, Russ Atter believes there was a need for this meeting because of the disconnection of virtual meetings and the lack of resources individuals might have to log-on.

“The desire was because so many meetings are virtual and so many people are struggling attending virtual meetings they don’t feel the connection,” Atter said.

Atter also thinks the location of the café will allow for more people to be able to attend.

“Especially in the downtown area where a lot of the people we serve are here. so we wanted to host a meeting that was local to them and easy to get to,” Atter said.

For information on hours amenities offered, click here and for information on NA meetings in the area, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.