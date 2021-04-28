Local doctor says people who’ve had COVID-19 should get vaccinated

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Valley doctor said a previous bout with COVID-19 shouldn’t stop someone from getting vaccinated.

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai said people who’ve had COVID-19 and recovered have natural immunity but scientific research is showing it’s not as effective as immunity people acquire from a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I wouldn’t be following the science to say you don’t have some level of protection if you’ve had COVID,” he said. “We’re just trying to get everybody an equal and great level of protection through the vaccine.”

Rai also said people can’t get too much immunity from COVID-19.

He said vaccine immunity has also proven to work against variant strains. Experts aren’t sure about how well natural immunity works against variants.

“It’s having a one-on-one conversation with somebody’s who had COVID and making sure they understand that, ‘Yeah, you have a level of immunity and I don’t want to discount that. We’re trying to get you a better level of immunity. One that will protect you better and protect those around you better,’” Rai said.

He said he thinks there’s some vaccine hesitancy amongst people who’ve had COVID-19 because they were originally told to wait to get vaccinated so people in more vulnerable populations could get their shot first. Now, they should get vaccinated immediately.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has always recommended people who’ve had COVID-19 get vaccinated.

