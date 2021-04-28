“Past Passed Here” back in new Chippewa Falls location

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Valley tradition is coming back after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The “Past Passed Here” will run May 6 through May 9 at a new location. It will be held at Marshall Park in Chippewa Falls, which is near the municipal swimming pool.

The event will showcase a popular fur trade and logging era reenactment to show how pioneers in Chippewa County lived.

Chippewa Valley Historical Society Board Member Jim Schuh says this is a great way for people to get out following a year of quarantine.

“Everyone’s really excited that we’re actually able to get together and do things like this. I think the public in general is very anxious to get out and have some fun.”

For the first time since 2003 the event will not include coordinated school activities as schools are not conducting field trips. Shuh especially encourages fourth graders and their families to attend.

