Sex offender to be released, living in Strum

Lacy is set to be living in Stum after being released from prison.
Lacy is set to be living in Stum after being released from prison.(Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STRUM, Wis. (WEAU) - A convicted sex offender will be released from prison and is set to live in Strum.

Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer says 43-year-old Leo Lacy will be living at S15554 Williams Road in Strum after serving a nine year sentence in an Illinois prison. Lacy will be living with family.

Officials say his victim was an adult female. He was convicted of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Lacy’s release requirements include lifetime registration as a sex offender, GPS monitoring and to comply with programming.

