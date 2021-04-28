Submissions for “Inspired by La Crosse” art competition now open

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse’s largest arts celebration is looking to showcase the area’s talented artists.

The Pump House Regional Arts Center is presenting the “Inspired by La Crosse” art competition.

Artists can apply online here, and submissions are being accepted until May 15.

A jury will select the winning pieces during the Artspire event on June 12, and winners will be displayed at La Crosse City Hall for one year.

The project hopes to inspire artists and to show how art can enrich a community.

“Businesses look to their arts district to recruit really talented people,” Pump House Assistant Director Allison Krzych said. “They want nightlife and they want art galleries and theaters and plays, so we need to keep these artists working for healthy vitality of a city on many different levels.”

Winners will also receive a $200 reward and a ribbon for their work.

