Two killed in head-on crash Tuesday in Vernon County

Two people died after a head-on crash near Genoa in Vernon County on Monday morning.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOWN OF GENOA, Wis. (WEAU) - A head-on crash in Vernon County killed two people on Tuesday morning.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was caused by a turkey hitting the front of an SUV, resulting in a two-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of both occupants of the SUV. The driver of the SUV, who was heading west on Highway 56 east of County Highway K near the Village of Genoa, lost control of their vehicle after hitting the turkey. The SUV then went into the ditch before coming back onto the highway, crossing the center line and hitting a truck head-on that was heading east on Highway 56.

Both occupants of the SUV, who were from nearby Genoa, died as a result of the crash, according to the Vernon County Coroner’s Office. The driver of the truck, a resident of West Salem, was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic in La Crosse with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash occurred Tuesday morning at 7:24 a.m. on Highway 56 near Venner Hollow Road in the Town of Genoa, about 15 miles south of La Crosse, according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Vernon County Sheriff John Spears says the crash resulted in the second and third deaths involving motor vehicles in the county this year.

Names are being withheld until families are notified. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says the crash is under investigation.

Genoa Fire and First Responders, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, Vernon County Coroner’s Office, Vernon County Emergency Management, Vernon County Highway Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol are credited with assisting in the response to the crash.

