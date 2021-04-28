Advertisement

UW-Eau Claire to allow graduates two guests for on-campus diploma ceremony

Graduates will have the opportunity to invite up to two guests for an in-person ceremony on campus to walk the stage and receive their diploma.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire is allowing guests on campus for a diploma ceremony for the school’s 2021 spring graduates.

Graduates will have the opportunity to invite up to two guests for an in-person ceremony on campus to walk the stage and receive their diploma. While the formal commencement will be virtual, at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, UW-Eau Claire’s administration says that they recognize the significance of the moment.

“We know how important it is for families and friends to witness this momentous accomplishment,” said UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt.

Schmidt says that the university has worked with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department in order to come up with a plan for the safety of all who will attend the on-campus ceremony.

Graduates can register for one of four ceremonies on Friday, May 14 or Saturday, May 15 on the UW-Eau Claire website. The ceremonies are broken up by college, with the schedule of ceremonies on the university’s website.

Social distancing, masks, and health screenings will be required for anyone who attends the ceremonies.

In the event of poor weather conditions, the diploma ceremonies will be held inside the UW-Eau Claire Davies Center.

For graduates at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire-Barron County, they can participate in an outdoor ceremony for diploma distribution on Thursday, May 13. For more information for those students at that campus, they can click here to contact the school’s campus director.

