Wisconsin reports just 0.03% of vaccinated people get virus

A stack of COVID-19 vaccination record cards are shown at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center in Jackson Memorial hospital, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Miami.(Wilfredo Lee | AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin health officials say that only 0.03% of people who have been fully vaccinated for the coronavirus have tested positive for COVID-19. The Wisconsin State Journal reports Wednesday that the number of so-called breakthrough cases was just 605 out of 1.8 million people who are fully vaccinated.

The state’s number of breakthrough cases is higher than the national rate of 0.008% reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC has said that the national tally is an undercount and some infections are expected among those who are immunized because no vaccine is 100% effective.

