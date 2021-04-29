Altoona High School has not one ... but seven valedictorians

Altoona, Wis. (WEAU) - Graduating from high school is an accomplishment in itself, but not many get the title of valedictorian.

At Altoona High School, they have several valedictorians this year with a senior class of about over 100 students.

This past year, classes shifted from in-person to virtual and back to in-person. Assistant Principal Chad Hanson says his students didn’t let the pandemic be the reason they couldn’t come out on top.

“They wanted to be number one in the class and they kept and they kept working at it. they didn’t let COVID become the answer to why they couldn’t be number one in the class. they kept striving forward and that’s a lesson for all our students coming up in the near future,” Hanson said.

Senior and fellow valedictorian, Connor Camlek, believes having so many of his peers sharing this title speaks volume.

“I think it speaks volume to have seven valedictorians. We’re all just persevering and just ready to take on the world,” Camlek said.

Morgan Dekan IS also one of the valedictorians and she is grateful to share this title with people she has known since kindergarten days.

“I know that everyone here has worked really hard for it and to be able to share that honor with kids I’ve grown up with this whole time is really great because I’ve been in class with most of them since kindergarten and on and so to be here and have made it this far and be the ones that can help represent our class feels really good,” Dekan said.

To work this hard and see all the years worth of work pay off is surreal for Ryan Chmelik, another valedictorian.

“It’s kind of surreal to be finally done with high school even if it means we’re on to college now. It’s the end result of a lot of work and it’s very rewarding to finally get some recognition for that,” Chmelik said.

All seven valedictorians include:

Connor Camlek

Ryan Chmelik

Brittany Klatt

Sarah Kuenkel

Evan Moss

Leah Olsen

Altoona High School will have their graduation in-person on May 28th with COVID guidelines in place.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.