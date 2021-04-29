Coronavirus Food Assistance Program sends more checks

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - More checks are going out to farmers under the second Coronavirus Food Assistance program. As of this past Friday, April 25th, 13 and a half billion dollars has been sent to producers around the country. Crop farmers have now gotten 6.23 billion dollars from the program with livestock producers getting 3.43 billion, sales commodities 2.57 billion , dairy farmers have gotten 1.21 billion dollars with the poultry industry seeing about 57 and a third million dollars so far. Payments under the first CFAP program are now up to ten point 56 billion dollars.

There could be a shift in the number of Congressmen representing farm districts in parts of the country as the 2020 census will mean the loss of 7 Congressional seats for states mainly in the Midwest. States losing a seat include Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and California. States that will gain an extra Representative include Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon. Based on the census, states, including Wisconsin, will now have to redraw their Congressional districts.

Canadian farmers, like those here in the U.S., are starting to plant their crops for 2020. Canadian corn acres this year will total round 3.6 million—down almost 2% from last year. Most of Canada’s corn, just over 2 million acres, is grown in Ontario. Canadian farmers also plan to put in 5.3 million acres of soybeans—about 5 and a half percent more than in 2020 with about 3 million of those acres being planted in Ontario with Manitoba next at 1.3 million acres. The largest crop grown in Canada is wheat where farmers plan to put in just over 23 million acres this year—about 7% less than last year. Saskatchewan and Alberta are the big wheat growing provinces in Canada. Another major crop in Canada is Canola as they will grow 21 and a half million acres of Canola this year—up almost 4 % from a year ago. And Canadian barley acres will be up about 14% this year to nearly 9 million acres as strong prices are attracting more barley acres.

This week is being celebrated as “Water Week” in Wisconsin. The effort is being led by the Public Service Commission to highlight the importance of continuing to invest in the state’s water systems in both urban and rural areas. A new federal report shows Wisconsin needs over 8 and a half billion dollars invested in our drinking water infrastructure in the next 20 years to maintain our water quality.

