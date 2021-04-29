Advertisement

Cuomo mulls suing over census, but fight could be tricky

This Sunday, April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
This Sunday, April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. File photo.(AAP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - There’s no easy path for New York to win a fight with the U.S. Census over its loss of a Congressional seat, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday he’s looking at “legal options” to challenge his state’s apparently narrow loss.

New York’s governor didn’t spell out what legal actions he is considering but said he thinks New York’s loss of a seat could be chalked up to a “minor” counting mistake.

A census expert estimated Monday that 89 more people could have kept New York from losing its congressional seat if no other states counted any more people.

