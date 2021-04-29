Dozens of new COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has discovered 1,159 COVID-19 variants of the 10,959 samples tested so far, according to the agency’s COVID-19 dashboard. This is 229 more cases than was reported last week. There were 363 specimen tested in the past week, meaning 63% of COVID-19 cases tested were variants.

Variant B.1.1.7, which was first found circulating in the United Kingdom, had the most new cases of the four variants of concern with 189 new cases. There were 30 new cases reported of variants B.1.427/B.1.429, the strains first found in California, as well as 10 new cases of variant P.1, the strain first found in travelers from Brazil.

There were no new cases of variant B.1.351, the strain originally found circulating in South Africa.

Researchers say all of these variant strains are more easily transmissible and spread more rapidly than the original strain of COVID-19.

COVID-19 VACCINES

The latest vaccination data shows 2,492,262 Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or 42.8% of the state’s population. An average of 15,532 people got received every day for the past week. The DHS reports 1,929,913 residents are fully vaccinated, getting one dose of Johnson & Johnson or both doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, which is 33.1% of the population.

WISCONSIN ALLOCATED: 4,248,455 (from 0427) ADMINISTERED: 4,363,653

PFIZER: 2,332,061 MODERNA: 1,863,506 JOHNSON & JOHNSON: 167,896

FIRST DOSE: 2,492,262 (42.8%) FULLY VACCINATED: 1,929,913 (33.1%)

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 47,117 (45.0%) FULLY VACCINATED: 38,289 (36.6%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 25,984 (40.2%) FULLY VACCINATED: 21,869 (33.8%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 58,022 (49.2%) FULLY VACCINATED: 45,451 (38.5%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 15,475 (34.1%) FULLY VACCINATED: 12,119 (26.7%)

Eau Claire, Chippewa, and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. La Crosse County has seen nearly half of its residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The DHS reported 806 new coronavirus cases Thursday, the second time this week with more than 800 cases, helping to bring the 7-day average up from 613 to 623 cases per day. New cases were identified in 67 of the state’s 72 counties. The rate of positive tests among all test results over 7 days, an indicator of the virus’s spread in communities, held steady at 3.2%.

Eight more people were added to the state’s death toll, bringing it to 6,815. Wisconsin is averaging 13 deaths per day for the first time in almost two months. Deaths were added in Calumet, Dane (2), Eau Claire, Milwaukee, Sawyer, Shawano and Waukesha counties.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 73 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the 24-hour period ending Thursday morning, similar to 79 hospitalizations the day before. Wisconsin is averaging 63 admissions for COVID-19 every day for the past week, up from an average 60 yesterday.

After taking discharges and deaths into account, there was a net decrease in COVID-19 patients Thursday. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports the state’s 136 hospitals are currently treating 329 patients,13 fewer than the day before. There are 93 in ICU, which is 14 less than the day before, and puts the number in ICU back below 100 for the first time since April 20.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports 257 intensive care beds (17.5% of all ICU beds) are available across the state, and a total 1,788 of all beds (16.0%): ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation.

COVID-19 VARIANTS

The DHS has discovered 1,159 COVID-19 variants of the 10,959 samples tested so far, according to the agency’s COVID-19 dashboard. This is 229 more cases than was reported last week. There were 363 specimen tested in the past week, meaning 63% of COVID-19 cases tested were variants.

Variant B.1.1.7, which was first found circulating in the United Kingdom, had the most new cases of the four variants of concern with 189 new cases. There were 30 new cases reported of variants B.1.427/B.1.429, the strains first found in California, as well as 10 new cases of variant P.1, the strain first found in travelers from Brazil.

There were no new cases of variant B.1.351, the strain originally found circulating in South Africa.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

WISCONSIN POSITIVE: 597,358 (+806) DEATHS: 6,815 (+8)

HOSPITALIZED: 29,255 (+73) 7-DAY AVERAGE (BY TEST): 3.2%

EAU CLAIRE CO.: 11,459 (+9) - DEATHS: 108 (+1)

CHIPPEWA CO.: 7,304 (+5)

LA CROSSE CO.: 12,670 (+12)

DUNN CO.: 4,605 (+2)

Copyright 2021 WEAU, WBAY, WMTV. All rights reserved.