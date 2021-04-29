Eau Claire Farmers Market returns Saturday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Farmers Market will return Saturday, May 1 to Phoenix Park.

Saturday’s return to downtown Eau Claire kicks off a six-month run of weekly farmers markets.

During the month of May, the Eau Claire Farmers Market is open from 7:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. From June through October, the market adds openings on Wednesdays from 7:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and Thursdays from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In the winter months, there are monthly farmers markets from November through April.

Guess what will be returning to Phoenix Park this Saturday... the Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market! 🍅 🥒 🥕🌻 Support... Posted by Visit Eau Claire on Thursday, April 29, 2021

In addition to fresh produce, vendors will have baked goods, meat, eggs, seafood, and prepared food for attendees, as well as other products such as floral arrangements. Seasonal products are generally available around their harvest times, which you can find out more about by clicking here.

Weather permitting, there will be musicians and other performers near the market pavilion to entertain those attending the farmers market.

For a full list of vendors, as well as the 2021 summer schedule, you can go to the Visit Eau Claire website by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.