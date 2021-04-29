Advertisement

Eau Claire leaders not ready to end mask mandate yet

By Max Cotton
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County’s mask mandate is scheduled to expire June 30. The mandate, which has been in place since March 31 when the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ mask requirement, was approved by both the Eau Claire City Council and Eau Claire County Board.

Despite more people getting vaccinated and cities and states throughout the U.S. starting to lift restrictions, Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese said it’s still too soon to life Eau Claire County’s mask mandate.

“We still have spread of COVID-19,” she said. “We still have very strong recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control federally and from the state as well as from our department that the best practice right now is to continue to wear a cloth face covering indoors and when you are gathering in larger groups.”

City Council President Terry Weld said council members are likely to follow Giese’s advice when deciding whether to terminate the mask mandate.

One downtown Eau Claire business owner, however, said he doesn’t mind the county requiring masks in indoor public places.

“I don’t think it’s a big deal. If wearing masks is what gets people back out and socializing and visiting businesses, I think it’s definitely worth wearing. As people continue to get vaccinated I think it would be good to start seeing the masks lift a little bit,” Wonders of Nature owner Chris Buske said.

He’s not the only downtown business owner who supports masking up inside.

Raggedy Man owner Matt Pabich said wearing a mask is something people need to do to get through the pandemic.

“If it has the ability to save lives, again, it feels selfish to not just do something simple like putting on a mask when you go into a public space that you don’t know everybody in,” he said.

Pabich also said he wants the city and county to listen to public health experts and follow the science when deciding whether to lift the mask mandate.

Buske said even if the mask mandate doesn’t go away soon, he still sees things improving for Barstow Street businesses.

“It’s nice to see with the vaccines rolling out that hopefully there’s an end to it at some point,” he said.

Buske also said he wouldn’t require masks in Wonders of Nature if the mandate goes away.

Pabich said he would require them in his store.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18 surviving cats taken to the Dunn County Humane Society after 15 others found shot and killed.
15 cats shot, killed in western Wisconsin, investigation underway
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
A gavel.
Fall Creek woman charged with theft, accused of scamming $60k from woman with disability
678 individuals in Chippewa County are missing their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (Angela...
Hundreds of recipients of COVID-19 vaccine in Chippewa Co. are missing second dose
Two people died after a head-on crash near Genoa in Vernon County on Monday morning.
UPDATE: Names of those killed in Vernon County head-on crash released

Latest News

Altoona High School has not one ... but seven valedictorians
Equality in La Crosse
Improving Racial Equity in La Crosse
Mask Mandate
How Long Will Eau Claire's Mask Mandate Last?
Hiring Shortage
Now Hiring: Hospitality Industry Faces Labor Shortage