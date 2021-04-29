Eau Claire woman sentenced for distributing meth in Menomonie

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman has been sentenced to 90 months in prison for distributing meth in the city of Menomonie.

The Department of Justice- Western District of Wisconsin says Diana Xiong, 39, was sentenced Thursday by Chief U.S. District Judge Hames Peterson. Her 90 months in federal prison will be followed by four years of extended supervision.

The DOJ says the charges are from an investigation that happened in the summer of 2020 where Xiong sold meth to a confidential informant in Menomonie two different times. The DOJ adds that she also sold a firearm to an informant, although she is not allowed to own a firearm due to being a convicted felon.

Xiong’s sentence is to run concurrent to the sentence she is currently serving.

