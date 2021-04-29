Advertisement

Eau Claire woman sentenced for distributing meth in Menomonie

Diana Xiong has been sentenced to 90 months in prison.
Diana Xiong has been sentenced to 90 months in prison.(Dunn County Sheriff's Office)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman has been sentenced to 90 months in prison for distributing meth in the city of Menomonie.

The Department of Justice- Western District of Wisconsin says Diana Xiong, 39, was sentenced Thursday by Chief U.S. District Judge Hames Peterson. Her 90 months in federal prison will be followed by four years of extended supervision.

The DOJ says the charges are from an investigation that happened in the summer of 2020 where Xiong sold meth to a confidential informant in Menomonie two different times. The DOJ adds that she also sold a firearm to an informant, although she is not allowed to own a firearm due to being a convicted felon.

Xiong’s sentence is to run concurrent to the sentence she is currently serving.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
18 surviving cats taken to the Dunn County Humane Society after 15 others found shot and killed.
15 cats shot, killed in western Wisconsin, investigation underway
A gavel.
Fall Creek woman charged with theft, accused of scamming $60k from woman with disability
678 individuals in Chippewa County are missing their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (Angela...
Hundreds of recipients of COVID-19 vaccine in Chippewa Co. are missing second dose
Two people died after a head-on crash near Genoa in Vernon County on Monday morning.
UPDATE: Names of those killed in Vernon County head-on crash released

Latest News

Hiring Shortage
Now Hiring: Hospitality Industry Faces Labor Shortage
As with many industries, businesses in hospitality are facing a labor shortage.
Now hiring: Hospitality industry faces labor shortage
Leinenkugel’s announces Summer Kick Off event
Mayo Clinic Health System now conducting research on COVID-19 variants, urging people to get vaccinated
Limited edition StacheStrong beer from the La Crosse Distilling Co.
La Crosse Distilling Co. raising brain cancer research funds through beer sales