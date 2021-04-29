Girl Scouts Women of Courage, Confidence, & Character virtual event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Join the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes as we explore how local Women of Courage, Confidence, and Character got to where they are today.

Whether you’re striving to balance your personal and professional aspirations or just want to support an amazing girl-focused organization, this panel of local leaders will inspire you and ignite your passion for the community.

The Women of Courage, Confidence, and Character event is scheduled for Thursday, May 13 at 5 p.m.

Click HERE to purchase a ticket. The first 70 community members who register receive a Girl Scout gift bag.

All proceeds raised at this fundraising event will support Girl Scouts in your community.

