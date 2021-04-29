Advertisement

Gov. Tony Evers proposes $20 million food aid funding in state budget

By Brittney Ermon
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers proposed a $20 million investment to connect state food pantries with Wisconsin producers.

The goal is to get healthy food on the table for families in need.

“Over 125,000 people just here in Southwestern Wisconsin are going to be struggling with hunger,” Kris Talezaar, Secondharvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin spokesperson said.

Tazelaar said he sees the growing need first-hand.

“You really struggle with the fact that there are 1000s and 1000s of people here in our community who struggle with hunger,” he said.

If Gov. Evers’ funding proposal becomes reality, food banks could purchase Wisconsin goods and distribute them to pantries, meal sites and shelters.

“He understands the benefit that food banks and the emergency food system bring to the community,” Talezaar said.

Talezaar calls the proposal a win-win. Farmers and ag producers stay in business and food banks can put up a stronger fight to food insecurity.

“It’s about making the community a healthier place to live and really making a difference right here in the state of Wisconsin,” he said.

For the next few weeks, the Joint Committee on Finance will hear the public’s comments on the proposed budget, then lawmakers will make a decision.

