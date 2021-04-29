J&J vaccine to be offered during special 3-day clinic at Zorn Arena

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered at a special clinic held May 6 through May 8 at Zorn Arena on UW-Eau Claire’s campus.

No appointment is necessary for the three-day clinic, which will be held from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day. For those who want to get the vaccine done in one trip, this opportunity should be of interest to those people, said Eau Claire City-County Health Department public health nurse Kristy Polden.

“This three-day clinic offers people who want to be vaccinated a great opportunity to complete vaccination in one trip,” Polden said.

The clinic is being run by UW-Eau Claire and the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

According to FDA’s emergency use authorization, the Johnson & Johnson, or Janssen, vaccine is only available to people ages 18 and over. However, the mass vaccination clinic at Zorn Arena will continue to offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine as well for people ages 16 and over.

All vaccines are offered free of charge, and parking is available at the Hibbard lot on the UW-Eau Claire campus.

Vaccines are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. If the supply of the J&J vaccine is exhausted, people will instead be offered the Pfizer vaccine.

Anyone needing assistance securing a vaccine appointment can call the Wisconsin Department of Health Services vaccine call center at 844-684-1064 or use the Vaccine Finder tool to locate a nearby provider.

For information about vaccine availability in Eau Claire County, you can find providers, clinics, and more information by clicking here.

The Wisconsin DHS also provides information about vaccines, their availability in Wisconsin, and answers to questions about the J&J vaccine on their website.

